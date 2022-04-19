New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo employee files workers' rights complaint with NLRB

A new complaint alleges that Nintendo interfered with a worker's attempt to unionize.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Nintendo is now the latest company to be the subject of a worker’s right complaint. An anonymous employee has filed a complaint against the major developer, as well as contracting company Ashton Carter, to the National Labor Relations Board. In the complaint, the employee accuses the parties of coercive statements, coercive actions, and concerted activities.

The employee complaint to the NLRB can be found on the organization’s official website, which we learned through Axios’ report. The claim alleges that Nintendo and Ashton Carter interfered with a worker’s right to attempt to unionize through concerted activities and coercive actions. Though the filing doesn’t go into specifics, it states that the companies’ activities included retaliation, threats, and surveillance, among other things.

nintendo nlrb filing

The complaint was filed in Washington state, the US home of Nintendo. This news makes Nintendo the latest video game industry titan to come under fire for allegations of workers’ rights violations, with companies like Activision Blizzard seeing similar issues on a massive scale. As the movement to unionize within the video games industry grows, instances of interference continue to pop up among the major players.

With the nature of the complaint, it’s currently unknown exactly what went down between the anonymous employee, Nintendo, and Ashton Carter, but the filing indicates that there were measures taken to thwart the attempt to unionize. That said, we’ll have our ear to the ground for future details as they become available.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

