Bugsnax comes to Xbox Game Pass in its late April 2022 slate of new games Xbox players won't just be relegated to talkin' 'bout Bugsnax anymore when the game hits Game Pass this April.

It’s a busy time for Bugsnax this 2022 spring season. Not only is Young Horses hard at work expanding the adventure with The Isle of Bigsnax DLC, but the game finally coming to more platforms with launches on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S. What’s more, if you happen to be in the last camp, you’ll be able to play Bugsnax as part of Xbox Game Pass as it joins a bunch of other titles at the end of this month.

Late April 2022 Xbox Game Pass Games

Bugsnax is just one of several games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass through the end of April 2022.

Xbox announced the new slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass through the end of April as it often does via an Xbox Wire blog post on April 19, 2022. Here’s what players can expect to come to Xbox Game Pass through the end of the month:

F1 2021 (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – Available Now

7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 26

Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – April 26

Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

Unsouled (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – April 28

The following games are also leaving the Xbox Game Pass library at the end of April:

Cricket 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Secret Neighbor (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bugsnax launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Steam the same day that Young Horses is putting out The Isle of Bigsnax expansion. It will be a free DLC, so everyone will get to enjoy all of Bugsnax, including Bigsnax, when it arrives at the end of this April. If you happen to have Game Pass, it looks like you don’t even have to spend a further dime to get in on the action.