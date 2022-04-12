Bugsnax is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, & Steam this April Formerly a PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive, Bugsnax will arrive on the new platforms alongside the DLC, Isle of Bigsnax.

It’s going to be a huge month for Young Horses and Bugsnax. The developer is getting ready to launch a big, new expansion for Bugsnax in the form of The Isle of Bigsnax. That’s not all, though. Young Horses also revealed that it’s bringing Bugsnax to a multitude of new platforms on the same day. At the end of April, Bugsnax will arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam on PC.

Young Horses revealed this new and exciting bit of information via a Twitter post on April 12, 2022. According to the developer, Bugsnax will arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam on PC on April 28, 2022. This is the same day The Isle of Bigsnax expansion launches on Epic Games Store and PS4/PS5, and that will also be included on the new platforms as free DLC. Young Horses has also claimed that Bugsnax should run at 720p 30fps in both docked and handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch.

The Isle of BIGsnax update launches April 28th FREE for all Bugsnax players!



And that's not all...the newly updated Bugsnax is coming to Xbox One + Series X|S + PC Game Pass, Nintendo Switch eShop, and Steam the same day! pic.twitter.com/rnH6REwWG7 — Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) April 12, 2022

With Bugsnax coming to so many more platforms, many more players will be able to see what the game has in store for them. When the original game came out in November 2020, we found it to be quite the incredible blend of critter capture, photography, and fun characters and narrative in our Shacknews review.

Meanwhile, The Isle of Bigsnax free expansion was first teased at a PlayStation State of Play presentation back in October 2021. It promises to take players on a big new adventure full of new Bugsnax to discover and an all-new island to explore alongside the game’s characters. Players will also be able to play the expansion whether you've finished the base game or not.

With all sorts of new Bugsnax fun coming at the end of this April, stay tuned for new updates and details and be sure to check out our Isle of Bigsnax impressions.