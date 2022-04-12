New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bugsnax is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, & Steam this April

Formerly a PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive, Bugsnax will arrive on the new platforms alongside the DLC, Isle of Bigsnax.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s going to be a huge month for Young Horses and Bugsnax. The developer is getting ready to launch a big, new expansion for Bugsnax in the form of The Isle of Bigsnax. That’s not all, though. Young Horses also revealed that it’s bringing Bugsnax to a multitude of new platforms on the same day. At the end of April, Bugsnax will arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam on PC.

Young Horses revealed this new and exciting bit of information via a Twitter post on April 12, 2022. According to the developer, Bugsnax will arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam on PC on April 28, 2022. This is the same day The Isle of Bigsnax expansion launches on Epic Games Store and PS4/PS5, and that will also be included on the new platforms as free DLC. Young Horses has also claimed that Bugsnax should run at 720p 30fps in both docked and handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch.

With Bugsnax coming to so many more platforms, many more players will be able to see what the game has in store for them. When the original game came out in November 2020, we found it to be quite the incredible blend of critter capture, photography, and fun characters and narrative in our Shacknews review.

Meanwhile, The Isle of Bigsnax free expansion was first teased at a PlayStation State of Play presentation back in October 2021. It promises to take players on a big new adventure full of new Bugsnax to discover and an all-new island to explore alongside the game’s characters. Players will also be able to play the expansion whether you've finished the base game or not.

With all sorts of new Bugsnax fun coming at the end of this April, stay tuned for new updates and details and be sure to check out our Isle of Bigsnax impressions.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

