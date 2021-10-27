Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax DLC announced for 2022
Young Horses has revealed new story content for Bugsnax at the latest PlayStation State of Play.
At the latest PlayStation State of Play event, we learned more about the upcoming titles for PS4 and PS5. Developer Young Horses made an appearance to announce some new story content for Bugsnax. The Isle of Bigsnax is a free DLC for the game that’s set to launch in 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
Developing...
