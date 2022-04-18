New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 18, 2022

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku packed full of killer cages.

Time to touch the Gympie Gympie plant

We talked about this a fair bit during our Big Team Building sessions.

A timelapse of the r/Place 2022 pixel drawing

I love seeing these images spring to life.

Time to annoy scammers!

I love the little traps this bloke makes. So clever.

What's your favorite A24 movie?

This is such a great comparison.

You've got to keep Torrent healthy

Consume a flask even if you're full!

Would you like some boba?

It might be a boba day.

Kitty kiss!

Sneaky little smooch.

Might look at stuff that makes me sad

Or maybe even angry!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! Make sure you've downloaded Shackpets so you can upload photos of your own pet. You can even challenge other pets and vote on which pet picture you think is cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola