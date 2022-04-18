Evening Reading - April 18, 2022

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a sudoku packed full of killer cages.

Time to touch the Gympie Gympie plant

We talked about this a fair bit during our Big Team Building sessions.

A timelapse of the r/Place 2022 pixel drawing

I love seeing these images spring to life.

Time to annoy scammers!

I love the little traps this bloke makes. So clever.

What's your favorite A24 movie?

every A24 movies pic.twitter.com/gB8srbEyw7 — carly SLAY jepsen (@paperssil) April 14, 2022

This is such a great comparison.

You've got to keep Torrent healthy

tarnished guy who drinks a flask at full health just to heal torrent — Make Up A Tarnished Guy (@MakeSouls) April 14, 2022

Consume a flask even if you're full!

Would you like some boba?

It might be a boba day.

Kitty kiss!

Smooch pic.twitter.com/TSW7E2hIK1 — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) April 16, 2022

Sneaky little smooch.

Might look at stuff that makes me sad

Kinda bored might creep around online until I hurt my own feelings — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) April 17, 2022

Or maybe even angry!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! Make sure you've downloaded Shackpets so you can upload photos of your own pet. You can even challenge other pets and vote on which pet picture you think is cutest.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.