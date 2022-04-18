Netflix partnering with Exploding Kittens on mobile game and animated series

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The new Exploding Kittens mobile game will offer exclusive cards and ties to the upcoming animated series.
Morgan Shaver
A batch of good news for fans of the card game Exploding Kittens dropped recently as it was revealed that Netflix is partnering to help create an animated series adaptation and a new mobile game, Exploding Kittens — The Game.

While there’s already an Exploding Kittens mobile game already, the newest one will offer things like exclusive cards, with two exclusive cards set to release at launch. The mobile game will also tie in with the animated series that Netflix is creating for Exploding Kittens, with new cards and game mechanics in the mobile game being themed around the show.

Exploding Kittens — The Game is set to release in May of this year, with the series currently expected to launch sometime in 2023. In speaking with The Verge, Netflix spokesperson Tawni Argent notes that the version of Exploding Kittens that’s currently available on the App Store and Google Play will also remain available even after the new mobile game launches.

With this, if you’ve been playing the current Exploding Kittens mobile game, you’ll be able to continue enjoying it even after the new game is released. That said, if you’ve been playing the original version, it’s worth keeping in mind that none of your progress from that version will transfer over to the Netflix version.

As such, if you’ve been thinking of trying out the Exploding Kittens mobile game, it may be worthwhile to hold off until the new version is released, especially given its exclusive cards and ties to the game’s animated adaptation.

The card game Exploding Kittens is getting a new mobile game this May, and its own animated series in 2023.

Alongside the mobile game announcement, the cast of the animated Exploding Kittens series was recently revealed, with the series being produced by the likes of Mike Judge (King of the Hill, Beavis and Buttheaad) and Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and handled by animation company Bandera Entertainment.

Others tapped for the project include Elan Lee and Matthew Inman who both helped create the original Exploding Kittens card game. Meanwhile, the cast list for the animated series currently includes Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki, Mark Proksch, and Sasheer Zamata.

Commenting on the news, Exploding Kittens Chief Creative Officer Matthew Inman noted:

For those unfamiliar with the Exploding Kittens card game, it’s described by online retailers like Target as follows:

After hearing that Exploding Kittens is getting a new mobile game and an animated series adaptation, we’re curious to hear your thoughts. Are you a fan of the Exploding Kittens card game? What do you think of the animated series having the likes of Mike Judge and Greg Daniels on board? Let us know in Chatty!

Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

