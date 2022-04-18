New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

'No one is doing NFTs' says Blizzard president Ybarra

More publishers are exploring NFTs, but it doesn't appear that Blizzard will be among them.
Ozzie Mejia
3

Over the past few months, gaming publishers have begun expressing curiosity about NFTs. Blizzard Entertainment does not appear to be among them. Over the weekend, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra responded to a report that the publisher was gauging interest in NFTs with a flat-out refute.

Blizzard no NFTs

"No one is doing NFTs," Ybarra said on Twitter in response to a VGC report (via GamesIndustry.Biz. This comes in the wake of a recent survey in which one of the questions asked users about their interest in "play-to-earn gaming" and NFTs. The survey also inquired about other topics, including streaming, subscription services (not including World of Warcraft, presumably), cross-platform play, and the metaverse.

Ybarra's blunt statement comes in contrast to the interest expressed by other gaming publishers. Earlier today, Shacknews wrote about Square Enix embracing NFTs, in spite of the intense backlash they've faced from their fanbase on the subject. Ubisoft has followed the same pattern, announcing that it would continue pursuing NFTs in spite of the backlash that they received following their inclusion in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Ubisoft executives doubled down on their pursuit of NFTs, previously stating that critics simply don’t understand NFTs in gaming.

As noted in the GI.Biz story, Blizzard has previously explored other alternate revenue paths, including the almost universally reviled Diablo 3 real-money auction house, which was shut down nearly a year after the game's launch.

This isn't the last time we'll hear about NFTs in games and might not even be the last we'll hear from Blizzard on the subject. We'll keep watching these stories here at Shacknews, so come back for the latest updates.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 18, 2022 2:50 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, 'No one is doing NFTs' says Blizzard president Ybarra

    • smegula legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 18, 2022 3:05 PM

      "good guy Blizzard" what the actual fuck

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 18, 2022 10:09 PM

      Ubisoft executives doubled down on their pursuit of NFTs, previously stating that critics simply don’t understand NFTs in gaming.

      Could it be that we, the Executives and Board Members, are out of touch? No. No, it is the GAMERS who are wrong.

      Enjoy your 20 person player-bases for 64 person MP games.

    • code-e255 legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 18, 2022 11:27 PM

      I respect this new Ybarra guy. He's an actual gamer andm at least when it comes to WoWm things have been moving into a much better direction since he became president.

      • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 19, 2022 12:12 AM

        I'm excited for the xpac reveal in 9 hours!

