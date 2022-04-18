Square Enix isn't backing away from NFTs in games Despite backlash, Square Enix leadership is still looking to implement NFTs and blockchain tech into its games.

Square Enix is just one of several video game companies that has made clear its intentions to get into the NFT space. Last year, the Final Fantasy developer announced that it would be distributing NFTs in the form of digital cards within one of its mobile titles. While the idea of the company getting into the blockchain/NFT game caused an uproar among fans, Square Enix has no plans to backpedal on those intentions.

Square Enix reaffirmed its stance on NFT technology in video games in a recent interview with Yahoo Japan. In the interview, President Yosuke Matsuda talks about the fan backlash to NFTs, and shares that Square Enix is still looking for the right way to implement such technology into its games.

"If, instead of relying on goodwill, we can also provide incentives to those who contribute to development by utilizing technologies such as blockchain, there is a possibility that innovative and interesting content can be created from the ideas of users," Matsuda said in the interview.

One of the key points of NFT criticism, particularly in video games, is that it doesn’t do anything to actually improve the user experience. It’s been a constant point of discussion, and a key reason as to why Nintendo hasn’t thrown its hat into the ring yet. Square Enix leadership is of the mind that cracking this aspect is integral to making blockchain tech work in games.

"Until now, in most games, we provided the content as a finished product and the players played that content. However, there are a certain number of players in the world who want to contribute to making games more interesting, by creating new settings and ways of playing," Matsuda continued.

As the video game world continues to adapt and navigate the NFT craze, you can expect to read the latest and most interesting stories right here on Shacknews.