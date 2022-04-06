Ubisoft to include NFTs in new games despite backlash in Ghost Recon Breakpoint Despite the unpopularity of Ubisoft NFTs in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft's Quartz website claims it will be implementing them in new games.

While the craze isn’t quite as fervent as it was earlier this year and throughout last year, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) continue to be quite a topic of contention. Various companies in the video game industry have put some interest into implementing NFTs and groups like Ubisoft have gone ahead with it despite criticism. Ubisoft utilized NFTs through its new Quartz feature in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which Ubisoft recently announced would no longer receive new updates. However, Ubisoft Quartz has promised that the publisher will implement NFTs in new games.

Ubisoft Quartz’s statement about NFTs following Ghost Recon Breakpoint could be found on the Quartz website on Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s page. While it was announced just yesterday that Ubisoft was finished adding new content and updates to Breakpoint, it looks like Ubisoft Quartz NFTs will be implemented in future games.

“As the last Digit for Ghost Recon® Breakpoint was released on March 17, 2022, stay tuned for more updates with features to the platform and future drops coming with other games!” the Ubisoft Quartz statement reads.

Despite backlash on Ubisoft Quartz "Digits" in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft has seemed to indicate that it will still implement NFTs in new games.

This will likely continue to be a contentious subject. Ubisoft began implementing “Digits” (its name for its NFT content) in Breakpoint in December 2021 with Ubisoft Quartz’s reveal. If you check out our Shacknews review, Breakpoint was already a struggling game and adding NFTs to it only served to divide its player community further. Despite this, Ubisoft executives have also gone on record to say that critics simply don’t understand NFTs in gaming, claiming “it's really beneficial. But they don't get it for now.”

That sentiment seems to be on full display if Ubisoft Quartz’s website is any indication. The publisher will likely continue to utilize NFTs in some form or another in upcoming games. When we know what form that takes, you’ll hear about it here at Shacknews.