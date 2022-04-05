Ghost Recon Breakpoint ends production with Operation Motherland Ubisoft has confirmed that the latest mainline entry in the Ghost Recon series has hit the end of its development journey.

After more than four years, Ghost Recon Breakpoint has officially reached the end of the road. According to Ubisoft, the latest traditional entry in the Ghost Recon series has received its final content update. While the post did mention that servers would continue to function and be maintained, players should not expect new material to hit the game.

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

"The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content: the brand new Operation Motherland mode, tons of new items including the 20th-anniversary iconic outfits and Quartz items for Ghost Recon Breakpoint," reads the post on the Ghost Recon Twitter account. "We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends."

Ghost Recon Breakpoint came out of the gate limping when it launched. The Shacknews Breakpoint review scored the game a five. While it occasionally offered an immersive spec ops fantasy, the experience was buggy and stripped away a lot of the wins that Ghost Recon Wildlands was known for. Despite that, Ubisoft had grand plans for the game and saw many of them through to the end. That included a slew of post-launch content, which featured crossovers with Ghost Recon Wildlands and what's seemingly become the requisite cameo for Sam Fisher.

Breakpoint is bowing out with Operation Motherland, which was released near the end of 2021. This introduced the Skell Technology stronghold of Auroa. It also pits players against the Wolves, the highly-touted former military unit with skills on par with the Ghosts. Among those Wolves is Colonel Cole Walker, the main Breakpoint antagonist, who is prepared for a final confrontation.

What's next for the Ghost Recon series? Beyond some false starts and a new focus on NFTs, the answer is largely unknown. Stay tuned to Shacknews, because we'll keep watching for the next chapter in the Ghost Recon franchise.