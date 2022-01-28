Ubisoft VP claims critics don't understand why NFTs are good for gaming
Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab VP Nicolas Pouard responded to criticism of publisher's NFT ventures, claiming players don't understand the benefits.
There’s little doubt that NFTs are a craze that is likely not going away anytime soon, but their implementation in gaming in particular is a hot topic that has plenty of dissent among gamers and critics. Ubisoft was one of the first to roll out NFT implementation in its business with Ubisoft Quartz and Digits. Though it has seen pushback from fans, Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab VP Nicolas Pouard claims critics simply “don’t get” why NFTs are good for gaming.
Pouard shared this sentiment in a recent interview with Finder, regarding Ubisoft’s implementation of NFTs into its business. When asked about the backlash from gamers over Ubisoft Quartz and Digits, Pouard shared that it’s something Ubisoft expected, but isn’t backing down from.
“I think gamers don't get what a digital secondary market can bring to them,” Pouard explained. “For now, because of the current situation and context of NFTs, gamers really believe it's first destroying the planet, and second just a tool for speculation. But what we are seeing first is the end game. The end game is about giving players the opportunity to resell their items once they're finished with them or they're finished playing the game itself.”
Pouard goes on to say that a priority for Ubisoft is that the publisher needs to figure out how to convey to and convince its audience that NFTs are actually beneficial to gaming.
While the debatable environmental effects of NFTs and cryptocurrency continue to be a concern, there’s also the matter of various scams and bad-faith actors utilizing NFTs while the trend is hot, which continues to sour the perception for those critical of NFT implementation. Nonetheless, it seems Ubisoft has no intention of bowing out of its efforts to incorporate NFTs into business and is more interested in to trying to figure out how to justify Quartz and Digits to its audience for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.
They're correct, I absolutely don't understand why NFTs are a good thing for games and haven't been able to find a single motherfucker that can explain it. It's even more difficult for me to grasp the concept of ownership of anything from snake oil salesmen that just spent the last 15 years emphasizing that I only ever buy a license to play games and that they reserve the right to revoke that license whenever they fuck they want for whatever reason they want.
In short: fuck them, fuck this, and fuck NFTs
Read his comment earlier today. He's not giving any kind of reason for external ownership. There are already marketplace examples of how to do this within the game or platform. External ownership just rubs salt in the wound that you "own" something with a link back to a server that will be shutdown eventually and your purchase made useless. That's no better than if the "ownership" was managed by the company's server as it does today. Also seems like customer service for NFT would be a nightmare.
HOWEVER, this is Ubisoft, king of draconian DRM. I could see this as a push to integrate NFT into their DRM strategy. But, that's a whole different topic..
Hmmm.. NFT game ownership? Something like Movies Anywhere as a digital locker that connects to other retailers?
Not sure that a digital locker has to be part of the blockchain. But, the idea of a digital locker for games that can span different stores has an appeal to me. If there's a reason to move the digital locker to the blockchain, I don't see it right off. But, if it's there, I assume smarter people at Disney, MS and Amazon will figure it out and push us to it.
