Ubisoft VP claims critics don't understand why NFTs are good for gaming Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab VP Nicolas Pouard responded to criticism of publisher's NFT ventures, claiming players don't understand the benefits.

There’s little doubt that NFTs are a craze that is likely not going away anytime soon, but their implementation in gaming in particular is a hot topic that has plenty of dissent among gamers and critics. Ubisoft was one of the first to roll out NFT implementation in its business with Ubisoft Quartz and Digits. Though it has seen pushback from fans, Ubisoft Strategic Innovations Lab VP Nicolas Pouard claims critics simply “don’t get” why NFTs are good for gaming.

Pouard shared this sentiment in a recent interview with Finder, regarding Ubisoft’s implementation of NFTs into its business. When asked about the backlash from gamers over Ubisoft Quartz and Digits, Pouard shared that it’s something Ubisoft expected, but isn’t backing down from.

“I think gamers don't get what a digital secondary market can bring to them,” Pouard explained. “For now, because of the current situation and context of NFTs, gamers really believe it's first destroying the planet, and second just a tool for speculation. But what we are seeing first is the end game. The end game is about giving players the opportunity to resell their items once they're finished with them or they're finished playing the game itself.”

Ubisoft rolled out Quartz as "energy-efficient NFTs," but many of its critics remain unconvinced that Ubisoft NFTs are good for anyone besides Ubisoft.

Pouard goes on to say that a priority for Ubisoft is that the publisher needs to figure out how to convey to and convince its audience that NFTs are actually beneficial to gaming.

“Obviously listening to what our fans are telling us, and how they're telling us, as we go, so we can also adapt what we're doing and where we're going. So that's the next move. To make sure what we're doing will make even more sense to gamers… it's really for them. It's really beneficial. But they don't get it for now.”

While the debatable environmental effects of NFTs and cryptocurrency continue to be a concern, there’s also the matter of various scams and bad-faith actors utilizing NFTs while the trend is hot, which continues to sour the perception for those critical of NFT implementation. Nonetheless, it seems Ubisoft has no intention of bowing out of its efforts to incorporate NFTs into business and is more interested in to trying to figure out how to justify Quartz and Digits to its audience for the time being. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further updates and details.