Minecraft movie in the works at Warner Bros. with Jason Momoa

A Minecraft movie is on the way, with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa set to star.
Donovan Erskine
One of the best-selling video games of all time is set to receive a film adaptation as Warner Bros. is developing a Minecraft movie. Actor Jason Momoa is currently in negotiations to lead the film, with Jared Hess set to direct it.

This news comes via a report shared by The Hollywood Reporter. According to the outlet’s sources, Warner Bros. is adapting Minecraft into a live-action feature film. With Aquaman and Dune actor Jason Momoa set to lead the project, it’s possible that we could see him take on the iconic role of Steve.

Minecraft movie
Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update launched in 2021.

The movie will be directed by Jared Hess, who is most known for directing Napoleon Dynamite. Mojang’s Chief Storyteller Lydia Winters and Chief Content Officer Vu Bui will serve as producers on the movie.

With Minecraft being an open-ended sandbox, there’s an unending number of directions that the filmmakers can take the story in. That said, there are currently no known plot details for the Warner Bros. Minecraft movie.

We’re undoubtedly in the golden era of video game adaptations, look no further than the financial success of the Sonic films, or the popularity of Netflix’s The Witcher series as evidence of that. With Minecraft being the best-selling video game ever made, it’s no surprise that the game is being tapped for a film adaptation. As we await more details on the Minecraft movie, stick with Shacknews.

