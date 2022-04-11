Sonic the Hedgehog 2 had the biggest opening weekend of any video game film The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie soared past $71 million on its opening weekend at the box office.

The anticipation was high for the opening weekend of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, but the level of support the film got this last week may have been more than anyone expected. After its opening weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 recorded a box office opening of around $71 million. That’s more than $10 million up from the first film’s opening weekend and the best of any video game adaptation movie to date.

These stats come to us from Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes journalist Erik Davis, who shared a number of key stats on the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film’s opening weekend via his personal Twitter. The film crossed the $71 million mark as of Sunday at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. It tops the original Sonic film’s opening weekend, which came to $58 million altogether. It marks the best start of any video game adaptation, as well as one of the best starts to any film starring Jim Carrey.

Paramount Theatrical Distribution Boss Chris Aronson attributed the powerful performance of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to the support of both fans and general audiences alike.

“Sonic 2‘s record opening is a victory for Paramount and for the industry at large,” Aronson shared in a statement to Deadline. “The filmmakers did an amazing job of crafting a film that is both in service of Sonic’s legions of fans as well as the general and family audience.”

Indeed, this bodes incredibly well for the future of Sonic films as well, as Paramount and the Sonic film staff have both confirmed future Sonic films and TV series and expressed desire to create a “Sonic cinematic universe”.

Either way, it sounds like the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film is running rampant through the hearts of fans and critics alike. And with the new film out and doing well, the future looks bright for Paramount, Sega, and the silver screen presence of the Blue Blur.