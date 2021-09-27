Netflix renews The Witcher for Season 3 Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Netflix confirms that The Witcher will return for a third season.

Netflix recently held its Tudum event, where it spoke to a number of its upcoming slate of film and television programming. In addition to updates on Stranger Things and Tiger King, the streaming service also spoke at length about its hit video game adaptation, The Witcher. It was here that the creatives behind the show confirmed that The Witcher had been renewed for a season 3.

During the Tudum event, Henry Cavill made an appearance to confirm that he will be returning as Geralt of Rivia for a third season of The Witcher. This comes ahead of the premiere of Season 2, which is set to hit Netflix on December 17 of this year. Netflix also made the announcement official with an announcement on the game’s Twitter account.

Interestingly enough, Netflix also shared that it was going to be further expanding its Witcher universe. It was confirmed that a second animated film is currently in the works, and that a new series targeting kids and families is also in development.

Netflix treated fans to an extended look at The Witcher Season 2 with a new trailer shown at the event. We see more of Ciri, as played by Freya Allan. The trailer also showcases some of the new locations that Geralt will explore and the enemies that he’ll face on his next adventure. There was also a clip shown where we met Nivellen, a character that fans of the franchise will recognize.

The Witcher was clearly a major hit for Netflix, and the streaming service is going all in on the fantasy world. In addition to a third season, Netflix has already confirmed another animated movie, a kids television series, and a live-action spinoff series. Be sure to stick with Shacknews for more on the video game adaptations in the work at Netflix.