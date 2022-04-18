Apple and NFL Sunday Ticket may have already reached a deal It would seem that Apple and the NFL may quietly be closing in on a deal to feature Sunday Ticket on Apple TV+.

It would seem that Apple and the NFL may be coming into the home stretch on a deal to put the latter’s premium sports package, Sunday Ticket, on Apple TV+. Though nothing has been openly announced, sources close to the situation have claimed that Apple has negotiated to feature subscription packages for NFL Sunday Ticket on its programming.

Word of Apple and NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal originally came from a report on Puck News posted on April 17, 2022. According to the report, Apple and NFL have apparently been in negotiations for quite some time and, at this point, a deal regarding Sunday Ticket is “Apple’s to lose.” The report also alleges that one anonymous source said the deal is “actually done,” and simply hasn’t been announced openly yet. If that’s the case, we may very well see Apple or the NFL announce Sunday Ticket for Apple TV+ in the very near future.

Apple has actively worked to get more sports programming such as MLB Friday Night Baseball. With this in mind, a deal with NFL for Sunday Ticket wouldn't be outlandish.

As Apple has worked to pick up further programming for Apple TV+, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen the tech company close out a deal to get sports on its programming. Apple recently reached a deal with the MLB, securing Friday Night Baseball just as the lockout ended and this year’s games began. NFL Sunday Ticket has mostly been an exclusive deal for Direct TV, but the latter’s contract with the NFL is set to run out in 2023. With that in mind, it also seems like an opportune time for Apple to pick up this deal ahead of the NFL’s 2022 season.

With nothing confirmed as of yet, we’ll still be waiting to see what happens, but if sources are correct, Apple TV+ and NFL Sunday Ticket may be a done deal. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates, confirmation, and announcements.