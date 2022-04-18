New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Apollo Global considering participating in bid for Twitter (TWTR) with Elon Musk

A massive buyout firm may look to join Elon Musk in his proposed bid to acquire Twitter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Elon Musk dominated online conversations last week when he offered to acquire Twitter (TWTR) for $43 billion, just days after we learned that he would no longer be joining the company’s board of directors. It’s been a point of debate as to whether or not Musk’s offer is enough to actually go through, and a potential new partner may be looking to up the ante. Apollo Global is reportedly considering joining Elon Musk in attempting to acquire Twitter.

It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal that buyout firm Apollo Global was potentially looking to join forces with Elon Musk to increase the bid for Twitter. According to the report, Apollo Global would provide equity for a buyer, like Musk, as it doesn’t want to be a part of a private consortium.

Twitter elon musk purchase

The WSJ report also states that Twitter is likely to reject Elon Musk’s current $43 billion offer. With financial support from a body like Apollo Global, Musk might be able to beef up his offer and force Twitter’s hand. Interestingly enough, it also states that Apollo Global is willing to financially assist Musk, as well as another potential buyer. It would be interesting to see if another name steps up to potentially acquire the social media platform.

It’s been an interesting series of events ever since Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. Originally expected to join the company’s board of directors, that arrangement ended up falling apart. Then, Musk offered to acquire the social media company in its entirety for $43 billion, which is not likely to be accepted. Now, Musk may put further pressure on Twitter executives with a potential team up with Apollo Global. We’ll continue to follow the ongoing situation at Twitter and report it here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola