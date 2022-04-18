Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 patch notes implement in-game party & squad voice chat A strangely absent and much-requested features since launch, Battlefield 2042 is finally getting in-game party and squad VoIP.

Ever since Battlefield 2042 first came out, one of the weird cons among a bunch of issues with the game has been the complete lack of in-game voice chat. It’s something the community has demanded out of EA and DICE as the devs try to fix up the game and apparently, it’s finally coming. Update 4.0 is set to drop for Battlefield 2042, and with it comes in-game party and squad Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP). You can check out the full patch notes here.

Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 patch notes

VoIP allowing teammates and squad members to talk to each other in-game has been bizarrely absent from Battlefield 2042 until Update 4.0.

DICE and EA dropped details on Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0 and its accompanying patch notes on April 18, 2022. It’s supposed to hit all platforms on April 19, 2022, at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET, according to a recent Battlefield Twitter post. The big update is that Battlefield 2042 is finally getting in-game squad and party VoIP so you don’t have to rely on third-party programs and services to talk to teammates anymore. There are also a number of bug fixes, balancing, and tweaks. Some of the highlights are included below:

VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) is now available in Battlefield 2042.

There are two voice chat channels to choose between: Party and Squad. Settings for VoIP can be adjusted via Options > Sound/Voice > Chat while in-game.

Balance adjustments to Specialists such as updated Traits for Rao and Paik, and improvements to Sundance’s Specialty, with a focus on their Anti-Armor Grenades being more effective against targets in their immediate vicinity

Vehicle balance changes such as making the M5C Bolte’s passengers easier to target, and a reduction in power for its Missile Launcher

Fixes for being unable to ADS after exiting a vehicle, or being unable to revive players near objects

Improved Ribbons and XP Events to make them easier to unlock across modes

Battlefield 2042’s Update 4.0 marks another mountain of fixes for the game, which had an incredibly rocky launch and fell short of many expectations, our Shacknews review included. Stay tuned for further updates as Electronic Arts and DICE continue to try to fix the game.