Evening Reading - December 3, 2021

Happy 20th to Jak & Daxter!

(More than) 20 years ago, before anyone knew who they were, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy was teased to the world -- and here's that trailer! pic.twitter.com/gwW53TkHoh — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 3, 2021

At the time, people weren't quite sure how a post-Crash Bandicoot would fare. As it turns out, they ended up doing pretty well.

Happy 20th to Super Smash Bros. Melee, too!

20 years ago today, Super Smash Bros. Melee released on the Nintendo GameCube in North America! pic.twitter.com/oGS4xCFUWg — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 3, 2021

And still going strong 20 years later!

Snow Day!

Omg it's December, you know what it means? pic.twitter.com/a0VJaVMUbp — 🍂🥖 Kéké 🥖🍂 (@Kekeflipnote) December 3, 2021

Well, this is the scene for those of you who get snow, anyway.

As we inch closer to Skynet...

Are we really THAT far away from this?

Just one more hour

Video game subreddits in one picture: pic.twitter.com/TITk0F3Xaa — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) December 3, 2021

It's a disaster, but I can't turn it off!

Much-needed affirmations

Having been there myself a lot in this lifetime, I endorse the usage of this meme.

Scenes from CEO 2021

We'd like to welcome you all to enjoy #CEO2021 with a special message from our CEO @Jebailey.



Catch all the action on https://t.co/NJl7FMaUX2 this weekend and thank you for supporting the #FGC. pic.twitter.com/glvOGrYAO8 — #CEO2021 Fighting Game Championships (@CEOGaming) December 3, 2021

A Waffle House menu on a stick at #CEO2021. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/1rGbfMtxem — Alex Jebailey #CEO2021 ceogaming.org/tv (@Jebailey) December 3, 2021

Surround yourself with friends that will hype you up like @Tasty_Steve does for @reepal at #CEO2021 pic.twitter.com/qwN4SWvZUb — Esteban Martinez (@TheBesteban) December 3, 2021

Now that's a screenshot that makes me smile



Check it out all the #CEO2021 feeds at https://t.co/nOK3E679lK pic.twitter.com/7MMSpiPIIq — Just UltraDavid (@ultradavid) December 3, 2021

Be sure to keep up with the full schedule.

Kali is a fickle goddess

The things that GrandPOObear has to do to please Kali these days.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

New Botchamania time!

Tonight in video game music

We check in with OC Remix once again tonight. Enjoy this cover of the Hard Man stage from Mega Man 3.

There's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of December. You have three weeks left to shop for Christmas! What are your plans for this weekend, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.