New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Evening Reading - December 3, 2021

It's the first weekend of December, so let's dive into some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 20th to Jak & Daxter!

At the time, people weren't quite sure how a post-Crash Bandicoot would fare. As it turns out, they ended up doing pretty well.

Happy 20th to Super Smash Bros. Melee, too!

And still going strong 20 years later!

Snow Day!

Well, this is the scene for those of you who get snow, anyway.

As we inch closer to Skynet...

Are we really THAT far away from this?

Just one more hour

It's a disaster, but I can't turn it off!

Much-needed affirmations

Having been there myself a lot in this lifetime, I endorse the usage of this meme.

Scenes from CEO 2021

Be sure to keep up with the full schedule.

Kali is a fickle goddess

The things that GrandPOObear has to do to please Kali these days.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

New Botchamania time!

Tonight in video game music

We check in with OC Remix once again tonight. Enjoy this cover of the Hard Man stage from Mega Man 3.

There's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of December. You have three weeks left to shop for Christmas! What are your plans for this weekend, readers? Join the conversation and let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola