New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier leaves Respawn Entertainment

A major creative force behind the Titanfall series and Apex Legends will depart from Respawn.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Apex Legends has been a smash hit for Respawn Entertainment and developer EA over the last couple of years. A large reason behind that success has been the hard work done by the team at the development studio, led by Game Director Chad Grenier. However, Respawn Entertainment will have to move forward without its longtime leader steering the ship. Chad Grenier has announced that he is leaving Respawn Entertainment after 11 years with the company.

Chad Grenier announced his departure from Respawn Entertainment with an open letter to the company’s website. In the post, Grenier reflects on his time at Respawn, from creating Titanfall, to crafting its sequel, and the development of Apex Legends.

With Chad Grenier having such a strong influence over Respawn Entertainment and the games it produces, there will surely be concerns about the future of its marquee franchises. “Apex Legends is in great hands and I feel like I can walk away knowing this game and community will continue to be taken care of,” Grenier says in his letter.

Chad Grenier will be succeeded by Steven Ferreira, who became a lead at the studio back in 2019 not long after the launch of Apex Legends. Grenier doesn’t explicitly give a reason for his departure from the studio, but the language used seems to imply that he isn’t leaving the world of video game development. We’ll continue to follow Apex Legends as it enters a new era, and keep an eye out for whatever is next for Chad Grenier.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola