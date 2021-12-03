Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 3: Black Friday leftovers

Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales are starting to come to a close. You can still catch a few leftover deals from the Humble Store and Gamersgate, but everywhere else seems to have closed up shop. That includes Steam, which has wrapped up its Autumn Sale. That doesn't mean Valve's storefront is totally bereft of deals, however.
Steam has deals on No Man's Sky, Sea of Thieves, and Biomutant if you're looking for those games. You can also find a pretty good deal on Stardew Valley over on GOG.com, a great discount on Roguebook on Fanatical, and a rare Story of Seasons discount over at the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Dead by Daylight - FREE until 12/09
- while True: learn[] - FREE until 12/09
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- A Total War Saga: TROY - $37.49 (25% off)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - $27.99 (30% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Twin Mirror - $14.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! It's the best of 2021, so select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Iconoclasts, Wild Guns Reloaded, Murder by Numbers, Beautiful Desolation, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, The Big Con, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Valfaris, Neversong, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf Special Edition, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Tangledeep, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Liberated, Fury Unleashed, Secret Government, Toxikk, and Out of Space. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 10 for $24.99. DRMs vary.
- Roguebook [Steam] - $13.69 (45% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [UPlay] - $20.99 (65% off)
- Twin Mirror [Steam] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Total War: Rome Remastered [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
Gamersgate
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Capcom Black Friday Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.07 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.84 (47% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Capcom Black Friday Sale.
- Ubisoft Black Friday Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $26.69 (56% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [UPlay] - $17.61 (71% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $16.01 (73% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [UPlay] - $8.80 (71% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.47 (78% off)
- More from the Gamersgate Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Steam] - $4.68 (81% off)
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Crime Cities - FREE for a limited time!
- CrossCode - $13.39 (33% off)
- PC Building Simulator - $7.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $4.49 (70% off)
- Brutal Legend - $3.74 (75% off)
- SOMA - $4.49 (85% off)
- Psychonauts - $0.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [UPlay] - $30.10 (70% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $14.04 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [UPlay] - $24.08 (66% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $9.20 (54% off)
- Twin Mirror [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of November, select between Due Process, House Flipper, Project Wingman, Wingspan, BPM: Bullets Per Minute, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, SimpleRockets 2, Timelie, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin, and Mobius Front '83. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 10 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition and LEGO Batman: The Videogame. Pay more than the average $8.24 to get LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition, and Batman: Arkham VR. Pay $10 or more to also receive Batman: Arkham Origins, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition. These activate on Steam, though a VR device is required for Batman: Arkham VR.
Or pay $1 for Beholder 2. Pay more than the average $9.71 to get Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition, Between the Stars, and We Were Here Together. Pay $10 or more to also receive Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain, and a coupon to save 25% off of Detroit: Become Human. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for People Playground. Pay at least $10 to also receive Kerbal Space Program and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator. Pay more than the average $13.36 to get Besiege and Main Assembly. Pay $15 or more to also receive Space Haven and Universe Sandbox. These activate on Steam.
- Deathloop [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Guilty Gear -Strive- [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Scarlet Nexus [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Outriders [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [UPlay] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition [UPlay] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $19.97 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [UPlay] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Humble Store's Black Friday Sale ends tomorrow! Find every major deal by publisher:
Ubisoft Store
- Co-op Sale
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $28.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 3 - $39.99 (50% off)
- For Honor - $7.50 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- The Crew 2 Special Edition - $12.00 (80% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $10.00 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $15.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Co-op Sale.
Steam
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $23.99 (40% off)
- Biomutant - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition - $8.99 (55% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $9.99 (75% off)
- A Total War Saga: TROY - $37.49 (25% off)
- Teardown [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Barotrauma [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.92 (91% off)
- Outward - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Ascent - $20.09 (33% off)
- West of Dead - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ryse: Son of Rome - $2.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 3: Black Friday leftovers