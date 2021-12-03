New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation's Game Pass-like service is allegedly code named 'Spartacus'

The service will reportedly combine PS Plus and PS Now, and offer games from PS1 and PSP.
Donovan Erskine
4

With the massive success that Xbox Game Pass has been for Microsoft’s gaming division, it should come as no surprise that Sony has been hard at work on a service to compete with it on PlayStation consoles. Not much information is known about the service, but a new report states that it will combine PS Plus and PS Now into one package. What’s more, the service will allegedly feature games from the PS1, PS2, and the PSP.

A new report from Bloomberg shed further light on the upcoming Game Pass-like service that’s currently in the works at Sony. Head of PlayStation Jim Ryan had already confirmed that the company was working on such a service, but the Bloomberg story may have revealed some brand new details. One of the biggest nuggets of information is that the service will be tiered. The first tier would give all of the benefits of a PS Plus subscription, Tier 2 would provide free access to a library of PS4 and PS5 games, and Tier 3 would grant players access to games from past PlayStation systems as well as demos.

According to the Bloomberg report, the new PlayStation service is currently codenamed “Spartacus.” Though that doesn’t really reveal any further details, it’s interesting to know that Sony at least has a working title for it internally. Backwards compatibility has been one of the areas in which Xbox has had the clear upper hand on PlayStation in recent generations, so it will be interesting to see if Sony uses this new service to close that gap.

It’s only a matter of time until we start getting official news drops on PlayStation’s Game Pass-like subscription service. As Xbox Game Pass continues to pull in large amounts of players, Sony will want to replicate that success sooner rather than later.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 3, 2021 10:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, PlayStation's Game Pass-like service is allegedly code named 'Spartacus'

    • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 3, 2021 10:44 AM

      But...they've already got PlayStation+ and PlayStation Now. They're heading towards HBO levels of clusterfuck by adding more, lol.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 3, 2021 11:14 AM

        Rumor is ps now goes away. Now just one service. Base level = ps+ as it is now. Higher tier adds in ps now mixed with gamepass style stuff. Highest tier also gives you library of classic titles ala Nintendo’s service.

        • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
          reply
          December 3, 2021 11:18 AM

          The base PS+ better still give me access to all those PS4 games on PS5...

    • Proximate Cause
      reply
      December 3, 2021 11:21 AM

      I hope we don’t see a lot of cross platform exclusivity from this. you know where Ubisoft goes with PlayStation but EA is exclusive the game pass

