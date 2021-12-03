PlayStation's Game Pass-like service is allegedly code named 'Spartacus' The service will reportedly combine PS Plus and PS Now, and offer games from PS1 and PSP.

With the massive success that Xbox Game Pass has been for Microsoft’s gaming division, it should come as no surprise that Sony has been hard at work on a service to compete with it on PlayStation consoles. Not much information is known about the service, but a new report states that it will combine PS Plus and PS Now into one package. What’s more, the service will allegedly feature games from the PS1, PS2, and the PSP.

A new report from Bloomberg shed further light on the upcoming Game Pass-like service that’s currently in the works at Sony. Head of PlayStation Jim Ryan had already confirmed that the company was working on such a service, but the Bloomberg story may have revealed some brand new details. One of the biggest nuggets of information is that the service will be tiered. The first tier would give all of the benefits of a PS Plus subscription, Tier 2 would provide free access to a library of PS4 and PS5 games, and Tier 3 would grant players access to games from past PlayStation systems as well as demos.

According to the Bloomberg report, the new PlayStation service is currently codenamed “Spartacus.” Though that doesn’t really reveal any further details, it’s interesting to know that Sony at least has a working title for it internally. Backwards compatibility has been one of the areas in which Xbox has had the clear upper hand on PlayStation in recent generations, so it will be interesting to see if Sony uses this new service to close that gap.

It’s only a matter of time until we start getting official news drops on PlayStation’s Game Pass-like subscription service. As Xbox Game Pass continues to pull in large amounts of players, Sony will want to replicate that success sooner rather than later.