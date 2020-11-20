PlayStation may be preparing a program similar to Xbox Game Pass in the near future PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan says the company is preparing a response to Xbox Game Pass that hasn't been revealed yet.

Ever since Microsoft introduced the Xbox Game Pass for its console and PC, it has arguably been one of the best deals in gaming, giving players unfettered access to over 100 games including new first-party releases from Xbox Game Studios. It’s great to say the least and there really isn’t anything comparable. PlayStation has yet to launch anything similar, but CEO Jim Ryan says that could be changing soon.

Recently, Ryan engaged in an interview with Russian publication TASS in which he briefly discussed the matter of Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation’s reaction to it. According to Ryan, the company doesn’t have anything to reveal just yet, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t working on something. In fact, Ryan claims that they may have something new to reveal on this exact matter in the future.

“There is actually news to come, but just not today,” Ryan said when asked about a response to the Game Pass. “We have PlayStation Now which is our subscription service, and that is available in a number of markets.”

According to CEO Jim Ryan, PlayStation has news directly relating to the context of Xbox's Game Pass coming up in the future.

It’s not much to go on, but there are a few things to glean from Ryan’s statement. For one, whatever the “news” is, it’s seemingly something different from PlayStation Now, which currently allows players to stream play of a library of PS2, PS3, and PS4 games (keyword “stream,” not download). The fact that it is news and unrevealed also suggests that it could also be different from the PS Plus Collection that will bring classic PlayStation 4 games to the PS5. Whether this is an entirely different program or an extension of existing PlayStation services and programs remains to be seen at this time.

Regardless, the promise of something on PS5 that’s more similar to what Xbox Game Pass offers is something to keep an eye out for. Sony has to have recognized the program’s success with Xbox and PC players. Here’s hoping whatever Ryan and PlayStation have up their sleeves, a PlayStation Game Pass of sorts is in the cards.