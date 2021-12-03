Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 3: First Call of Duty: Vanguard discount

The Black Friday deals have come to an end. If you're looking for a deal across most console storefronts, you're probably going to come up empty this week. However, there's one deal that's worth checking out. Call of Duty: Vanguard has its first major sale to celebrate the latest Warzone update. If you've been waiting for the new hotness, this might be the time to consider jumping in.
Things may be slow this week, but be sure to come back next week. The deals are going to come back to life following The Game Awards, so stay tuned.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The Escapists 2 - FREE!
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - FREE!
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Crysis 3 Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- Trackmania Turbo - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NHL 22 [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate 1+2 Enhanced Editions - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard [PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- End of Year Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition - $24.49 (65% off)
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (45% off)
- Lost in Random [PS5/PS4] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $34.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition [PS5/PS4] - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Pack - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR Required] - $19.99 (50% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $16.49 (70% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1+2+3 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lemnis Gate [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $9.99 (60% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $13.49 (55% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation End of Year Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Knockout City [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- First Class Trouble [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR Required] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Stonefly - $13.99 (30% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Port Royale 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Runner3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend - $14.99 (25% off)
- Trine Ultimate Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Swindle - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 3: First Call of Duty: Vanguard discount