Evening Reading - September 10, 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Thank you Steve
September 9, 2021
I love this interpretation of Blue.
Wah If...?
As we celebrate #Wario new #WarioWare game today, let us ponder the question, "WAH If..." pic.twitter.com/Yoe3gYawQB— xeternalflamebryx (@eternalflamebry) September 10, 2021
Happy WarioWare launch day!
BONE DAGGER jamming
Great for your Friday listening.
The themes of The Matrix
September 9, 2021
Worth a rewatch!
Oh, more GTA 5?
September 9, 2021
You shouldn't have.
Skate Day is coming up!
*set reminder for Tuesday pic.twitter.com/7ZrIdv6co1— skate. (@skateEA) September 10, 2021
No news though, sadly.
After all these Ravens injuries
*Ravens lose J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards*— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) September 9, 2021
Lamar Jackson: pic.twitter.com/POLyq8Z1tL
Coming to a Monday Night Football game near you.
This American Pyscho edit
A person called OwlKitty changed the Business Card scene from “American Psycho” to the guys showing each other pictures of their cats on their phones… and it could possibly be the greatest masterpiece ever 😂 pic.twitter.com/RPhktTou1d— Couch Nish (@CouchNish) September 9, 2021
This automatically improves the movie.
