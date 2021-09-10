New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - September 10, 2021

It's night time in the United States, and that means it's time to close things out with Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday night, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Thank you Steve

I love this interpretation of Blue.

Wah If...?

Happy WarioWare launch day!

BONE DAGGER jamming

Great for your Friday listening.

The themes of The Matrix

Worth a rewatch!

Oh, more GTA 5?

You shouldn't have.

Skate Day is coming up!

No news though, sadly.

After all these Ravens injuries

Coming to a Monday Night Football game near you.

This American Pyscho edit

This automatically improves the movie.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola