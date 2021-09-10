Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 10: Madden NFL 22 free trial

Dun-dun-dun-DUUUUUUN! Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to play a football video game? There are a lot of those out there! Are you ready to play a football game with the NFL license with current rosters? That's a little harder to find. In fact, there's pretty much only one choice. "Do I seriously have to pay for Madden?" the hypothetical reader might be asking, especially given that it's just more of the same as the previous Maddens? (Which is particularly impressive given that this year's Madden was supposedly built for next-gen consoles.)
The good news is, you don't have to pay for Madden NFL 22 this weekend. There's a free trial running from now through Monday, so go ahead and get a taste of the action. Judging by our review, a taste will probably be all you want.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - FREE!
- Yooka-Laylee - FREE!
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle - $59.99 (25% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition [Xbox Series X] - $74.99 (25% off) (FREE TRIAL until 9/12)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Xbox Series X] - $27.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Couch Co-Op Sale
- It Takes Two [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 Gourmet Edition - $24.24 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack - $22.49 (75% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Couch Co-Op Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition [PS5/PS4] - $74.99 (25% off)
- Free-to-play game currencies and DLCs are sale all week in the PlayStation Add-On Sale.
- Essential Picks
- It Takes Two [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 3 [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Chivalry 2 [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.59 (59% off)
- Biomutant - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.49 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $23.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Crash Bandicoot Quadrilogy Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $49.49 (45% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank - $9.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $9.74 (35% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hitman 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ubisoft Fall Sale
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $11.99 (80% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $22.49 (75% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Bandai Namco Summer Sunset Sale
- Little Nightmares II - $20.09 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $11.99 (80% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $7.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Litle Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $19.79 (67% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. DRILLER DrillLand - $7.49 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1 - $4.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.59 (85% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS - $5.99 (70% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (85% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $6.39 (85% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 10: Madden NFL 22 free trial