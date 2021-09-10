Today's ruling means that Apple may never reinstate Epic Games' dev account Barring Apple from prohibiting alternative payment methods was a win for Epic, but the Judge also ruled that Apple was right to remove Fortnite from iOS.

A first glance at the ruling in the Epic Games v. Apple case and the permanent injunction that was filed with it may lead one to believe that Epic was entirely the big winner in the case today. However, there’s several parts of the ruling that don’t bode so well for Epic. Once such instance is the ruling that Apple’s removal of Fortnite from iOS and the App Store over purposeful violation of Apple’s terms of service was legal and lawful. This means we may not see Fortnite back on iOS or Epic Games’ dev account restored anytime soon.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers filed her ruling on the case of Epic Games v. Apple on September 10, 2021. A part of it found that while Apple is not considered monopolistic, it did engage in anti-competitive practices, and so faced a permanent injunction ordering the company be restrained from prohibiting external payment links and other alternative payment methods on apps in the App Store. However, the full ruling also judged that Apple had acted appropriately in its response to Epic Games’ use of the system on Fortnite.

Apple is barred from prohibiting further developers from in-store apps like it did to Epic Games and Fortnite, but it doesn't have to let Fortnite back into the App Store either.

The ruling relating to Apple’s previous actions against Epic Games and Fortnite on the App Store is as follows:

“(i) Apple’s termination of the DPLA and the related agreements between Epic Games and Apple was valid, lawful, and enforceable, and (ii) Apple has the contractual right to terminate its DPLA with any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion.”

It’s true that Apple will find itself in a position where it will be unable to bar further iOS developers from implementing in-app alternatives and external links in their App Store apps without breaking the injunction. However, this particular ruling in regards to Epic means that Apple is not under pressure to restore Epic’s dev account status on the App Store. In fact, Apple is currently still able to limit Epic’s presence on the App Store to whatever degree it wants.

This is most assuredly not the end of the Epic Games v. Apple case, but it does mean we’re unlikely to see Fortnite back on iOS anytime soon. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this case for further details and updates.