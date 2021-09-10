Judge in Apple vs Epic Games still not sure what defines a video game In a 200-page order, the judge in the Apple vs Epic Games case admits they still can't quite define a video game.

The Apple vs Epic Games trial has been filled with fascinating information and details about the inner workings of both parties. From revealing upcoming Fortnite collaborations to learning more about Apple’s relationship with other game developers, the trial has been everything but boring. One of its most referenced moments came when members of the court failed to agree on what defines a video game. Following the ruling, the judge published a 200-page report, where she stated that they’re still not quite sure what constitutes a video game.

It was on September 10 that we learned of the court’s ruling in the Apple vs Epic Games case. As a part of the ruling, Apple was ordered to allow developers to implement third-party payment options into their games for in-app purchases, should they choose to do so. The judge published a 200-page report that covered all aspects of the case and explained her decision. Axios’ Stephen Totilo spotted a line in the report that references the debate over what exactly defines a video game.

"The Court begins with a definition of 'video game.' Unfortunately, no one agrees and neither side introduced...any commonly accepted industry definition"

...

"Court concludes video games include a diverse and eclectic genre of games...tied together... through... interactivity.." pic.twitter.com/xPr0aSi1aV — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 10, 2021

"The Court begins with a definition of 'video game.' Unfortunately, no one agrees and neither side introduced evidence of any commonly accepted industry definition." The fact that the parties involved in the trial couldn’t agree on what a video game was made the rounds on social media and became a meme during the earlier days of the trial. With the case now concluding, there still is no agreed-upon answer.

As silly as it may sound, it can be tricky to nail down exactly what constitutes a video game, particularly in a legal setting. The medium has evolved tremendously over the last couple of decades, and changes to the development and presentation process have blurred a lot of the lines.

The Apple vs Epic Games case has come to a close, but we’ll continue to monitor all of the fallout from it right here on Shacknews.