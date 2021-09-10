Night in the Woods now available on iOS Publisher Finji Games has announced that the award-winning Night in the Woods is out now on iOS devices.

Night in the Woods was one of the pleasant surprise video game releases of 2017. This peculiar world introduced us to some compelling characters, and told a wonderfully impactful story. The game originally launched for PS4 and PC, and made its way to the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch after its release. Now, Night in the Woods is making its way to a new platform, as publisher Finji Games has announced that Night in the Woods is available now for iOS devices.

Night in the Woods hit the App Store for iOS devices on September 9, 2021. Though the original game was primarily developed by Infinite Fall, the mobile port of Night in the Woods was handled by the team at Secret Lab. Secret Lab also aided in the development of the game’s original release.

If you’ve never played Night in the Woods, it’s a heavily narrative-driven experience that took home several awards when it launched back in 2017. The publisher describes Night in the Woods as “an adventure game where you play as a 19 year old cat who comes home to her small rural town after dropping out of college. The game focuses on exploration, story, and characters, featuring over 100+ characters to meet and hang out with across the vibrant world of Possum Springs.”

Night in the Woods is available now in the App Store for iOS devices and costs $5.99 USD. There’s no word on if there are plans to bring the game to Android devices. We here at Shacknews were fans of Night in the Woods, listing it as a runner-up for our Best Indie Game of 2017. For more on the publishing offerings from Finji Games, stick with us here on Shacknews.