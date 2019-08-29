Steam Game Festival 2021: Chicory: A Colorful Tale hands-on preview
When the world is drained of color, it falls to the wielder of the magical Brush to bring it back. Check out what we thought of an early version at Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
When the world is drained of color, it falls to the wielder of the magical Brush to bring it back. Check out what we thought of an early version at Chicory: A Colorful Tale.
Prepare to smash bugs and give the dog all the pets with the new Overland launch trailer.
Finji's post-apocalypse road trip survival game, Overland, will make its way to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Tunic is an indie adventure that may look familiar to long-time players, but there's a certain twist in this sword-and-shield adventure. Shacknews takes a look.
Canabalt creator Adam Saltsman has announced that he is launching a new studio with his wife, called Finji Games. It is already working on four projects, as collaborators with other indie developers.