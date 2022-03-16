Tunic released on Xbox Game Pass during ID@Xbox Showcase The long-awaited Tunic is now available and at the last second, it's been announced as a day one Xbox Game Pass title.

Tunic is one of those games that has been hyped among the indie gaming space for many years. After a long development period, Finji's adventure is finally out and even got the spotlight during Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase. One thing to note in the months leading up to the game's release, Finji never indicated what the cost of the game would be. The good news for anybody with Xbox Game Pass is that it no longer matters, because Tunic was officially announced as a day one launch title for Xbox's service.

For the uninitiated, Tunic is an isometric action-adventure game that features a fox in a green tunic wielding a sword and shield. This may resemble a certain other franchise, but as we noted in our review that just went up a few minutes ago, this turns out to be more coincidental than anything else. Tunic is much more than its first glance would suggest.

In fact, let's take a look at an excerpt from our aforementioned review:

To dismiss Tunic as a Zelda clone upon first glance would be doing it a huge disservice. Developer Finji has put together something special with this game, a game that lures players in with its adorable mascot character and delivers a deceptively difficult adventure. Tunic can be outright intimidating at points. However, the game does such a good job in helping bring players along, whether it's through stat upgrades or new pages of the instruction manual, that the difficulty never feels debilitating or inaccessible in any way.

Tunic is available right now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. If you have Xbox Game Pass, you can grab it right now for no extra charge. If you'd rather play it on PC, it's also available on Steam. There's more to check out from Wednesday's ID@Xbox Showcase, so keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.