New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake

How to upgrade your stats - Tunic

You're not going to fare well in Tunic on your base stats alone. Here's what you need to know to upgrade.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Did you know that you can increase your stats in Tunic? Did you know you even had stats in Tunic? You certainly do! You might have missed the instruction page scattered out in the world with that information. If you did, then allow Shacknews to brief you on what you need to know.

How to upgrade your stats - Tunic

With your sword and shield in hand, you're likely going to go past the waterfall and explore the northern part of the island. To this point, you'll likely have found some random items that you won't even be able to identify, due to every message in the game being delivered in the island's native language. However, you'll soon learn what you can do with these.

After walking through the waterfall path north of the game's first save point, you can follow a path southward containing sword enemies. Dispose of them one at a time and beware of a pesky turret. You'll hopefully have the shield at this point, otherwise you won't get much farther.

After you've defeated the enemies and destroyed that annoying turret, you'll find a bridge that you can lower. Lower the bridge and walk towards a second one, but before that, you'll find a tutorial message. The message will show a few pictures and more of the game's native language, but one sentence will show up in plain English. It reads, "If you seek to increase your power..."

Here's what the message translates to: If you're at any save point, hit the LB button on your Xbox controller. You can take some of those mystery items you've found and offer them up for sacrifice. Offer up those items, along with a nominal gold deposit, and you can upgrade your stats. This will make taking on some of those more aggravating enemies a little bit easier.

Now you know how to upgrade your stats in Tunic. Keep it here on Shacknews and watch the Tunic topic page, as we look to guide you through this adventure.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola