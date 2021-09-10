New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Twitch files lawsuit against two alleged hate raiders

Twitch is taking legal action against two users accused of organizing hate raids.
Donovan Erskine
4

Twitch has been making headlines lately, and not for great reasons. There has been a widespread issue surrounding hate raids, in which bots would flock to live channels in large amounts, flooding the chat with slurs and other hateful language. These attacks were often targeted towards minorities and streamers of other marginalized backgrounds. Twitch has been heavily criticized for its lack of decisive action, but it looks like the company is making moves to put an end to the issue. A new report reveals that Twitch is suing two alleged hate raiders.

The news of Twitch suing alleged hate raiders was shared by Wired on September 10, 2021. The lawsuit was filed this week in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The suit was filed against users “Cruzzcontrol” and “CreatineOverdose.” Before resorting to legal action, Twitch states that it permanently banned both users from the platform, but they evaded the bans by creating new accounts and slightly altering the code used for their hate raids. Twitch believes that Cruzzcontrol and CreatineOverdose are based in the Netherlands and Austria, respectively.

Twitch streamers have been pleading with the company for months to address the increasing issue of hate raids on the platform. Earlier this month, the #ADayOffTwitch protest saw a number of creators boycott the website, leading to some of its lowest viewership this year. Wired got in touch with a Twitch spokesperson, who spoke about the decision to file the lawsuit.

“We hope this Complaint will shed light on the identity of the individuals behind these attacks and the tools that they exploit, dissuade them from taking similar behaviors to other services, and help put an end to these vile attacks against members of our community,” the spokesperson said.

It’s unclear just how much of the hate raids that these two users are responsible for, but Twitch taking legal action is a step towards eradicating the issue. Be sure to bookmark our Twitch topic page as we continue to monitor the situation.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    September 10, 2021 9:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitch files lawsuit against two alleged hate raiders

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      September 10, 2021 9:17 AM

      Interesting. I'm sure they're screwed with legal fees but I'm not sure how badly they can lose

      • tightropetandy
        reply
        September 10, 2021 9:19 AM

        Before resorting to legal action, Twitch states that it permanently banned both users from the platform, but they evaded the bans by creating new accounts and slightly altering the code used for their hate raids. Twitch believes that Cruzzcontrol and CreatineOverdose are based in the Netherlands and Austria, respectively.

        • GloriousCow
          reply
          September 10, 2021 11:16 AM

          if that's all they have to go on, unless these people have really sloppy opsec i don't see this going anywhere

    • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      September 10, 2021 11:06 AM

      In other words, Twitch is hoping to “dissuade” others from using these tools with two lawsuits that won’t go anywhere, rather than spend any money tightening up their security protocols to detect and block spammers or to increase moderation and hands on customer support for targeted streamers.

      Yup, sounds about right.

Hello, Meet Lola