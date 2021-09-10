Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 10: Epic September Savings

We've seen the Epic Games Store throw giant sales for the holidays, for the summer, and for events like E3. Now it's time for another EGS sale and that's because... it's September, I guess. It's literally called the "September Savings" sale. But, hey, I don't need a good reason for a storefront to offer massive discounts on a chunk of AAA games and indies. Doing it because of the time of the year or because it's just a nice, sunny day outside is good enough for me. So jump over to the EGS to find the first major discount on Chivalry 2, as well as deals on games like Hitman 3, Outriders, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

Elsewhere, Madden NFL 22 is out and there's a free weekend for it right now on Origin and Steam. That means that you, John Q. PC Player, can jump into next-gen football without having to purc... I'm sorry, I'm being handed a note. The PC version is actually not next-gen at all, but instead is based on the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Well, okay, then. Are you ready for some last-gen football?

Other deals this weekend include No Man's Sky going for half off across several retailers, Rainbow Six Siege going for just five bucks (and also getting a free weekend), and a pretty good Telltale Humble Bundle containing the best of The Walking Dead and Batman.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until February 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of September, select from the following games: Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, Shantae and the Pirate's Curse, Mighty Switch Force Collection, Beautiful Desolation, Valfaris, Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered, Before Your Eyes, Quest Hunter, Everspace, Encodya, Change: A Homeless Survival Experience, The House of Da Vinci, Kill it with Fire, Fury Unleashed, Assassin's Creed 2 Deluxe Edition, Creeper World 3: Arc Eternal, Gloria Victis, and Truberbrook. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of September, select between PGA Tour 2K21, Neon Abyss, Not For Broadcast, Roki, Narita Boy, West of Dead, Atomicrops, Heaven's Vault, Swag & Sorcery, Fort Triumph, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, and the Framed Collection. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season 1 and The Walking Dead: 400 Days. Pay more than the average $7.98 for Batman: The Telltale Series, The Walking Dead: Season 2, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Pay $12 or more to also receive Batman: The Enemy Within (w/Shadows Mode), The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and The Wolf Among Us. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Mugsters and Overruled. Pay at least $15 to also receive Yooka-Laylee, Yoku's Island Express, Worms Rumble (w/New Challengers Pack and Legends Pack), Overcooked, The Escapists: Alcatraz, and The Escapists: Escape Team. Pay more than the average $16.49 for Flockers, Sheltered, The Escapists, Aven Colony, Alien Breed Trilogy, Ageless, and Humble Store coupons for Hell Let Loose and Hokko Life. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Escapists 2 (w/Big Top Breakout), My Time At Portia (w/Portian Outfits), Overcooked 2 (w/Too Many Cooks Pack), The Escapists: Duct Tapes are Forever, and Worms Rumble: Armageddon Weapon Skin Pack. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Aragami. Pay more than the average $10.98 for ECHO, Heat Signature, and Styx: Shards of Darkness. Pay $12 or more to also receive Ghost of a Tale, Hitman GOTY Edition, and Hitman 2 Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition - $59.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/13)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.