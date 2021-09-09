PlayStation Showcase September 2021: All trailers, reveals, & announcements Did you miss any of the PlayStation Showcase livestream today? We've gathered all of the announcements, trailers, and reveals here.

Another PlayStation State of Play presentation has come and gone. During this September 2021 showcase, we got an incredible rundown of announcements and reveals for some hot upcoming games. Spider-Man, Star Wars, God of War, and Ghostwire were on display, just to name a few. Did you miss any of it? That’s okay. We’ve got a recap of everything shown and announced during the event right here for you.

PlayStation Showcase September 2021

The PlayStation Showcase September 2021 livestream took place on September 9, 2021 on various PlayStation channels. If you’d like to watch the whole thing in its entirety, you can see it below.

Here’s the rundown of individual games and reveals from the entire stream:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake from Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games. It will launch on PS5 and PC to start out.

Project Eve is an upcoming action hack-‘n-slash

Project Eve gameplay was shown, showcasing sword-based combat and projectile gameplay in a beautiful, yet monster-ridden sci-fi future, very similar to Nier: Automata.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is aiming for a March 2022 release

We got a target release date for Gearbox’s upcoming foray into spinoff of its Borderlands universe. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is now on track for March 2022.

Forspoken gets a gameplay reveal

Luminous Productions and Square Enix showed off a gameplay heavy trailer for the upcoming Forspoken. It’s currently set for a release date sometime in March 2022.

Alan Wake Remastered gets an official reveal

Following up on various teases of the upcoming return of Alan Wake, we finally got our first look at a reveal trailer for the game during the PlayStation Showcase. It’s coming on October 5.

Next-gen Grand Theft Auto 5 was shown, but has been delayed

Grand Theft Auto 5 is still set to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade, but now it will be launching sometime in March 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo gets new gameplay trailer and release window

Not only did we get an intense new look at the urban scares and combat with the paranormal entities of Ghostwire: Tokyo, but we also got a new release window. The game can be expected sometime in Spring 2022.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets new story/gameplay trailer

We got our latest look at Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game, showcasing more combat with Starlord, as well as characters like Cosmo, the Russian space dog.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Blood Hunt trailer shows off character classes

The latest look at Vampire: The Masquerade - Blood Hunt shared a look at how different vampire tribes play in the upcoming PVP shooter/melee hybrid.

Deathloop story trailer

Just ahead of its release next week, we got a final look at a trailer showcasing more of the story between Colt, Julianna, and the time-looping island of Blackwatch.

Radiohead & Epic Games collab on Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

It would appear that Radiohead and Epic Games are gearing up for some kind of visual and musical artistic exhibition. Kid A Mnesia was teased and we should get more details soon. It’s launching in November 2021.

Tchia trailer shows off a magical tropical adventure

We got a surprisingly cute and delightful look at a new game called Tchia which is a lush, tropical adventure in which you’ll turn into animals and aid islanders. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, and Epic Games Store sometime in 2022.

Uncharted: A Thief’s End & The Lost Legacy are coming to PS5 & PC

It would look like Naughty Dog is remastering some of its beloved Uncharted franchise for both next-gen and PC play. We got a look at upgraded versions of A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, coming in early 2022 to PS5 and PC.

Gran Turismo 7 gets a March 2022 release date

PlayStation and Polyphony Digital are offering the PS5’s premium racing experience with Gran Turismo 7. They showcased an open world, different vehicles, customization, and ended with a March 4, 2022 release date.

Marvel’s Wolverine is looking deadly from Insomniac

Insomniac Games has proven itself to be good at handling Marvel characters and licenses and it’s going to get to prove it again with a new game focused on Wolverine. We got an undated cinematic trailer during this showcase.

Spider-Man 2 has Peter and Miles taking on Venom on PS5 in 2023

Wolverine wasn’t the only one getting the Insomniac/Marvel rub during this PlayStation Showcase. Insomniac surprised us with the tease of a new Spider-Man 2 game. Not only are Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up this time out, but one of their most fearsome foes is coming to play in the form of the symbiote, Venom. It’s set for a 2023 launch on PS5.

God of War: Ragnarok gets gameplay and story trailer

After a long time of silence, we finally got our latest look at the next chapter of the God of War series. God of War: Ragnarok continues the adventures of Kratos and Boy (sometimes known as Atreus) and we got to see Norse gods and more mythology gearing up to butt heads with them.

