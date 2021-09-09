Spider-Man 2 will pit Miles & Peter against Venom on PS5 in 2023 In an absolute shocker (not the villain), Insomniac revealed that not only is a new Spider-Man game on the way, but it will have Venom as the villain.

Insomniac Games won the hearts of a lot of Marvel and Spider-Man fans with its 2018 release on the PS4 and the follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020. It was an incredible set of adventures to say the least and left many longing for more. Well, it would seem that Insomniac plans to deliver. Spider-Man 2 has been announced for PS5, and not only are Peter Parker and Miles Morales going to be playable, but Venom will make an appearance.

Insomniac Games and Sony revealed Spider-Man 2 during the PlayStation Showcase on September 9, 2021. Coming directly off of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it would appear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to bring Peter Parker and Miles Morales together. We get to see them throw down against some thugs and we even see Peter Parker utilize the Iron Spider mechanical legs in his fight. Seeing the two team up is pretty good on its own, but it seems very likely that Kraven the Hunter is narrating and the trailer ends with a heck of reveal as Venom creeps out of an alleyway towards the heroes. You can see the full trailer in action below.

We were delighted to see that Insomniac Games is getting yet another run at Spider-Man. They more than earned our praise with the impeccable Marvel's Spider-Man release in 2018 and then furthered that trust with Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Insomniac has showed a pretty great understanding of how to make a game with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man fun. Moreover, seeing Morales and Parker team up for this upcoming entry opens up a lot of interesting questions about how we'll play this game, in terms of both switching the two and the possibility of co-op. We could have never expected Venom to be the next big fight, but we're excited to see him teased, especially given that Tony Todd of Candyman fame is voicing him.

With a release window set for 2023 on PlayStation 5, we expect to see plenty of updates and reveals on Spider-Man 2 throughout the next two years. However, that wasn't the only Insomniac-fueled Marvel game in this showcase. Be sure to check out the tease of Marvel's Wolverine as well, also developed by Insomniac.