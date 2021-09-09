Insomniac reveals new Wolverine game for PS5 Everyone's favorite blade-knuckled Canadian is getting his own AA game from the makers of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Based on the evidence presented to us over the last few years, there doesn’t appear to be a harder working studio in the business than Insomniac. After delivering both Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the last calendar year, the studio is already hungry to show off more. During today’s PlayStation Showcase event, the world got its first look at Insomniac’s next project, Wolverine.

While seeing the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at today’s PlayStation Showcase event was a welcome surprise, it was a game that people were anxiously anticipating, even without an official announcement. Seeing that Insomniac is building a new game based on Wolverine officially counts as a relative shocker.

After the reveal, Insomniac’s Ryan Schneider spoke a bit about how the Wolverine project got started at Insomniac. “Back when we were working on Marvel’s Spider-Man, there would be times where all of us—Insomniac, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Marvel—would brainstorm together about the future beyond the web-slinger. And even in those early discussions, Wolverine continually came up as the character we’d be really stoked to work on together,” Schnieder explains.”Fast-forward a couple of years and we’re suddenly standing in front of Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel formally pitching a PlayStation 5 game starring the adamantium-clawed Mutant!”

The team at Insomniac responsible for 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be tasked with bringing one of Marvel’s most popular heroes to PlayStation in the near future. While no release window was offered up during the trailer, it is probably a safe bet to expect Wolverine to show up sometime after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 touches down (and just in time to start seeing X-Men pop up in the MCU).