New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Insominac reveals new Wolverine game for PS5

Everyone's favorite blade-knuckled Canadian is getting his own AA game from the makers of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Chris Jarrard
1

Based on the evidence presented to us over the last few years, there doesn’t appear to be a harder working studio in the business than Insomniac. After delivering both Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the last calendar year, the studio is already hungry to show off more. During today’s PlayStation Showcase event, the world got its first look at Insomniac’s next project, Wolverine.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola