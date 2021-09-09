Forspoken lands on PlayStation 5 Spring 2022 Square Enix's upcoming action RPG now has an official release window.

Sony took a bit of time to show off their slate of upcoming projects during today's PlayStation Showcase event. Square Enix was a big part of the show and brought along Forspoken, their next-gen third-person action title. Along with a new trailer showing off gameplay, Square Enix also gave the project an official launch window — Spring 2022.

