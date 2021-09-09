New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Forspoken lands on PlayStation 5 Spring 2022

Square Enix's upcoming action RPG now has an official release window.

Chris Jarrard
1

Sony took a bit of time to show off their slate of upcoming projects during today's PlayStation Showcase event. Square Enix was a big part of the show and brought along Forspoken, their next-gen third-person action title. Along with a new trailer showing off gameplay, Square Enix also gave the project an official launch window — Spring 2022.

This story is developing...

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola