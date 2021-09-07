New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Alan Wake Remastered announced by Remedy for Fall 2021

Return to the Alan Wake universe with a remastered version this fall.
Donovan Erskine
1

Remedy Entertainment has put out a number of beloved titles since its founding in the 90s. One of the most popular releases in its catalogue is Alan Wake, an action-adventure game that launched back in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. Now, fans are getting the chance to experience the story once again as developer Remedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake: Remastered, which will launch this fall.

Following some leaks last week, Remedy Entertainment confirmed Alan Wake Remastered with a post to The Sudden Stop, an Alan Wake community website. The open letter is penned by Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy and the writer of Alan Wake. “I’m beyond happy to tell you that at the time of writing this, Alan Wake Remastered is nearing its completion,” the post reads.

Alan Wake Remastered will be released this fall for PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. The original was published by Microsoft Game Studios and only came to the Xbox 360 and PC. Alan Wake Remastered is being published by Epic Games and will be the game’s first time coming to PlayStation systems.

Alan Wake Remastered will feature updated, 4K visuals. Alan Wake’s model has been updated, and there have also been visual upgrades made to cutscenes in the game. It’s currently unclear if there will be any additional features or story content added to the game.

Most recently, Remedy Entertainment took home a slew of rewards for Control, its latest action-adventure game. We already know that a sequel, as well as a multiplayer spinoff to Control are already in development, but Alan Wake Remastered will be the next Remedy game to hit shelves. Though the developer doesn’t state any intentions to continue the Alan Wake series anytime soon, one would have to imagine that an overwhelming response to the remaster could potentially open the door to new entries. For more on what’s coming from Remedy Entertainment, Shacknews has you taken care of.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola