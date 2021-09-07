Alan Wake Remastered announced by Remedy for Fall 2021 Return to the Alan Wake universe with a remastered version this fall.

Remedy Entertainment has put out a number of beloved titles since its founding in the 90s. One of the most popular releases in its catalogue is Alan Wake, an action-adventure game that launched back in 2010 for the Xbox 360 and Microsoft Windows. Now, fans are getting the chance to experience the story once again as developer Remedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake: Remastered, which will launch this fall.

Following some leaks last week, Remedy Entertainment confirmed Alan Wake Remastered with a post to The Sudden Stop, an Alan Wake community website. The open letter is penned by Sam Lake, Creative Director at Remedy and the writer of Alan Wake. “I’m beyond happy to tell you that at the time of writing this, Alan Wake Remastered is nearing its completion,” the post reads.

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try.



I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop.



Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ❤️ 🔦 This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered will be released this fall for PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. The original was published by Microsoft Game Studios and only came to the Xbox 360 and PC. Alan Wake Remastered is being published by Epic Games and will be the game’s first time coming to PlayStation systems.

Alan Wake Remastered will feature updated, 4K visuals. Alan Wake’s model has been updated, and there have also been visual upgrades made to cutscenes in the game. It’s currently unclear if there will be any additional features or story content added to the game.

Most recently, Remedy Entertainment took home a slew of rewards for Control, its latest action-adventure game. We already know that a sequel, as well as a multiplayer spinoff to Control are already in development, but Alan Wake Remastered will be the next Remedy game to hit shelves. Though the developer doesn’t state any intentions to continue the Alan Wake series anytime soon, one would have to imagine that an overwhelming response to the remaster could potentially open the door to new entries. For more on what’s coming from Remedy Entertainment, Shacknews has you taken care of.