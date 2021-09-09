Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy announced for PC Naughty Dog is bringing the two latest Uncharted games to PC and PS5.

When Sony opted not to have a major presence at E3 or Gamescom 2021, many figured that the company would host its own independent event in the following months. This prediction proved to be true as Sony’s PlayStation Showcase went down earlier today. Although the presentation featured a lot of new titles, some older games also got the spotlight as well. Both Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be receiving PS5 upgrades. What’s more, both games will also be coming to PC.

The Uncharted games were announced to be getting PS5 upgrades and PC ports with a new trailer debuted during the PlayStation Showcase. Titled Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, this two-game bundle will feature graphical upgrades to the two latest games in the action-adventure franchise.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is being developed by Iron Galaxy, who has handled a number of ports in the past. The games are set to come to PS5 in early 2022. The PC release will arrive in the following months. Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy are just the latest PlayStation Studios titles to make their way to PC. The full details of the upgrade have yet to be shared, but we can expect some graphical upgrades and a framerate boost.

Uncharted fans can relive a couple of the series’ greatest adventures when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrives on PS5 and PC next year. For more of the big announcements made during today’s PlayStation Showcase, Shacknews has you covered.