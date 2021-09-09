God of War: Ragnarok gets new trailer at PlayStation Showcase We got our first look at the characters and story in God of War: Ragnarok during the PlayStation Showcase.

Sony’s latest PlayStation Showcase was packed with major announcements from new games from PlayStation Studios, as well as third-party developers. Arguably the biggest title featured during the showcase was God of War: Ragnarok. The new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok gave us our first look at Kratos and Atreus, as well as some new characters coming to the game.

The God of War Ragnarok trailer gives fans a glimpse at the universe following the events of 2018’s game. We see Kratos and Atreus holding up in a cave somewhere in a snowy region. We learn about the character motivations, as Atreus expresses his desire to learn more about who he is and his lineage, following the events of the first game. The trailer also sets up one of the game’s major plot points when it references the prophecy of Ragnarok, an event in Norse mythology that essentially results in the end of the world as we know it.

The God of War: Ragnarok trailer also teases a major figure in Norse mythology. A voice says to Kratos, “you seem like a calm and reasonable person. Are you a calm and reasonable person?” We then see a torso-down shot of a character that has a steel hammer on their hip. As they reach for it, electricity radiates all around them. This is setting up the appearance of Thor as a major player in God of War: Ragnarok.

The trailer for God of War: Ragnarok does not provide a release date, or even a release window, so the game’s launch is likely still far off. The PlayStation Showcase featured several high-profile reveals, such as the announcements of Spider-Man 2 and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.