Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shoots for a March 2022 release date
The Borderlands spinoff appeared during the PlayStation Showcase to announce a March 2022 release date.
The PlayStation Showcase was full of announcements from both first and third-party games coming to PlayStation systems. One of these titles was Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which was confirmed to launch on March 25, 2021.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands shoots for a March 2022 release date