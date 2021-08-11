New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 11, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This is a bit of a long one, but the solves are always so good.

Idris Elba as Knuckles

I reckon he's going to do a pretty great job.

He never stopped to ask whether he should

And now we have this abomination.

How many?

But just more than zero.

Don't get hit by a baseball

Especially one travelling really fast.

Kitty cats playing

Having fun!

Holding onto the peets

Hold them tight!

I love this song

Why would someone take its eyes?

I don't know if this place exists or its just a feeling

But take me to there, with that music, and that color.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's Wednesday my dudes! Hump day is over and you're on the stretch to the weekend. Stay safe.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

