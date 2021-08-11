Evening Reading - August 11, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris impressions
- Glitchpunk Early Access hands-on preview: Punk's not dead
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Apex Legends designer let go over sexist comments in 2007 blog
- Diablo 4 Director & Jesse McCree let go from Activision Blizzard
- Tetris Effect: Connected will drop onto Nintendo Switch this fall
- Axiom Verge 2 & more indies get surprise launch on Nintendo Switch today
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to 2022 as Nintendo Switch timed exclusive
- Astroneer touches down on Nintendo Switch in January
- Steam Deck's promising specs have Valve's hardware history to overcome this holiday
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone announced at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This is a bit of a long one, but the solves are always so good.
Idris Elba as Knuckles
So @idriselba is #Knuckles in #SonicMovie2 I had too Animate this. pic.twitter.com/XMU9wuA9gO— SuperStaticPro (@SuperStaticPro) August 10, 2021
I reckon he's going to do a pretty great job.
He never stopped to ask whether he should
No thoughts…just this guy who hooked his billy bass to al*xa and it mouths all the words to Body by Meg Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/fH0uJzKabW— Joselyn (@gucci_bagel) August 9, 2021
And now we have this abomination.
How many?
August 10, 2021
But just more than zero.
Don't get hit by a baseball
fucking owned pic.twitter.com/r95d9BwB25— warrior cop (@wyatt_privilege) August 8, 2021
Especially one travelling really fast.
Kitty cats playing
August 8, 2021
Having fun!
Holding onto the peets
Just holdin’ my toe beans🐾🐱 pic.twitter.com/k4hk9QdC9a— CremeChii🌻 (@cremechii) August 7, 2021
Hold them tight!
I love this song
I’ve been through the desert on a pic.twitter.com/iaF6WYnO7y— Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) August 8, 2021
Why would someone take its eyes?
I don't know if this place exists or its just a feeling
August 7, 2021
But take me to there, with that music, and that color.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's Wednesday my dudes! Hump day is over and you're on the stretch to the weekend. Stay safe.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 11, 2021