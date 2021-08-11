Diablo 4 Director Jesse McCree let go from Activision Blizzard
Multiple devs have been fired from Activision Blizzard for past behavior, including Diablo 4's director.
The ongoing situation at Activision Blizzard has caused waves throughout the video game industry in recent weeks. It’s also led to the firing of several people holding leadership positions at the company. It’s now been revealed that Diablo 4 director Jesse McCree has been let go from Activision Blizzard.
Developing...
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Diablo 4 Director Jesse McCree let go from Activision Blizzard
Good analysis/insight from Vox on the situation and why something needs to be fixed here:
https://www.vox.com/22617457/activision-blizzard-lawsuit-ubisoft-open-letter-toxic-gaming-culture