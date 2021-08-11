Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone announced at Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 A more compact version of the Galaxy Z Fold3, the Flip3 is a stylish, compact smartphone announced at the latest Galaxy Unpacked.

With the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, we got a big new offering in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold3, but not everyone might want the size of the Fold3 in their pocket. Fortunately, Samsung has an option for those looking for compact and stylish in its Galaxy folding smartphone products. At this latest Galaxy Unpacked presentation, we got the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. What’s more, the Z Flip3 will be coming at the end of this August.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 3 during the Galaxy Unpacked presentation on August 11, 2021. The latest version of the compact form-factor folding smartphone from Samsung, the Z Flip 3 offers a stylish and functional folding smartphone experience an extremely pocketable size. When folded up, the Z Flip3 is only 4.2 inches long. Moreover, it features a new Flex Mode in photos that will allow you to take better quality and more versatile photos than ever before. The Z Flip3 will come in green, lavender, cream, and Phantom Black colors and launches on August 27. It will start at $999.99 for a 128GB version and $1049.99 for a 256GB version. Pre-orders are available now.

