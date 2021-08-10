Evening Reading - August 10, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Hades PS5 hands-on impressions: Hell's bells and whistles
- Button City review: The Power of friendship
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- Rocket League Season 4 update to punish Casual match rage quitters
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie casts Idris Elba as Knuckles
- Unity (U) Q2 2021 earnings results show 48% revenue growth from 2020
- AMC to allow Bitcoin purchases by the end of 2021
- Stardew Valley and more indie games announced for Xbox Game Pass
- Red Dead Online gets new horde-like Call to Arms mode in latest update
- Activision Blizzard shareholder group SOC calls executive response 'inadequate', lists demands
Your daily dose of sudoku
This looks like a tough one!
Sebastian Maniscalco is a funny man
The guy let it slip he's playing Foreman Spike in the new Super Mario Bros. movie, so I went back and looked at some of his work.
Check out this awesome cosplay
This is such an amazing cosplay, I thought it was CGI at first!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4F7EzTZ4SR— ⭐ Ahsoka ⭐ (@Darth_Ahsoka) August 8, 2021
General Grievous is pretty cool.
Please show the games we want to see
The Silksong cycle for Hollow Knight fans pic.twitter.com/z2JqAscqOk— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) August 10, 2021
DISCO ELYSIUM PLEASE.
Mountain Dew x alcohol
PepsiCo to launch Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks in 2022 https://t.co/uFLYsKsRcG pic.twitter.com/jDwrbg9dND— Reuters (@Reuters) August 10, 2021
Is this something we need?
It's time to rock out
.@imSethDrums 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/fR1tNt2IOn— Nappy Boy Gaming (@NappyBoyGaming) August 10, 2021
This is awesome.
Look at this monstrosity
The infamous 'Fat Baby' from Amano Las Vegas. You know you want one. pic.twitter.com/C6bEdOzfs0— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 10, 2021
Does anyone actually want one of these?
Look at these little peets
August 10, 2021
They're kneading the air!
How to protect yourself from people wanting you to hold their baby
Can I hold your baby I promise I won’t throw it on the sidewalk— Natalie (@jbfan911) August 6, 2021
This statement has a lot of people asking questions already answered in the statement.
