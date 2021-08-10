New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 10, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This looks like a tough one!

Sebastian Maniscalco is a funny man

The guy let it slip he's playing Foreman Spike in the new Super Mario Bros. movie, so I went back and looked at some of his work. 

Check out this awesome cosplay

General Grievous is pretty cool.

Please show the games we want to see

DISCO ELYSIUM PLEASE.

Mountain Dew x alcohol

Is this something we need?

It's time to rock out

This is awesome.

Look at this monstrosity

Does anyone actually want one of these?

Look at these little peets

They're kneading the air!

How to protect yourself from people wanting you to hold their baby

This statement has a lot of people asking questions already answered in the statement.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Rad. He loves to get all curled up around your hand for maximum belly rubs.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

