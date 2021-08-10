Rocket League Season 4 update to punish Casual match rage quitters
Accounts that leave casual matches early will receive timeouts similar to those who abandon Ranked play.
Rocket League will see the release of its anticipated Season 4 update this week and some early news about changes to matchmaking penalties for those who leave multiplayer matches early have ruffled some feathers in the Rocket League community.
Historically, penalties for quitting matches early in Rocket League were confined to players who participated in Ranked playlists. Leaving competitive online matches currently carries a sliding scale of penalties that adjust based on how many matches are abandoned in a 24-hour period. One match drop results in a five-minute matchmaking timeout then rises to ten minutes, twenty minutes, forty minutes, one hour, two hours, and twenty-four hours (should you quit seven times in a 24-hour period).
Players who participate in Casual playlists have not been subject to any penalty for quitting. This will change on Wednesday when the Season 4 Update arrives. The new penalties for those who abandon games Casual playlists are similar to the existing Ranked playlist penalties, though much more relaxed. The first quit in a 24-hour period carries no penalty at all. A five-minute matchmaking timeout applies for the second drop and so on.
Rocket League developer Psyonix has mentioned that steps are being taken to prevent players from being placed into blowout matches already in progress and to prevent being placed into the same lobby multiple times. Predictably, not all players are happy about the coming changes, but that would apply to most video game updates and there is nothing preventing Psynoix from reversing course should this Casual playlist penalty system fail to work as intended.
Apex is doing this too and I guess I kinda get it but I think I hate it more.
I join casual matches to test settings changes, car changes, PC changes, warm up, or just specifically to be able to drop out at any point if I might be able to play for a little bit but might also have to leave at any time.
Ranked exists for people to commit to the time. Leave the penalties to ranked games and let casual be casual.
Eh I get it, its pretty damn annoying when your like "I don't want to deal with the stress of playing a comp game right now; let me jump into casual for a few minutes where its not as intense" --- and I proceed to join nothing but a bunch of 6-2 games where everyone has quit and I have only bots on my team and am just getting completely stomped 3-1 etc. Then I quit and reque and it puts me into the same game; then I quit and reque and join a different game where the same thing happens, and next thing you know i've been in and out of 4 or 5 games and wasted 15 minutes of my time to get into one low-key non-ranked match and then we score to go up 1-0 with 3:48 left and their whole team ragequits.
Its pretty annoying. I think a 5 minute ban for the first few quits is definitely justifiable; makes you think a tiny bit harder if you really want to keep playing your going to have to wait a little penalty for shitting up everyones elses fun. Yes its casual, and on the one hand you should be able to do whatever you want, but on the other hand its casual...so who cares if your losing...its about just having fun and not caring right...so why all the ragequits ruining the fun for everyone else.
There is def a balance somewhere in there.
