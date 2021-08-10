Activision Blizzard shareholder group SOC calls executive response 'inadequate', lists demands Shareholder group SOC called out Kotick for not going 'nearly far enough' to address recent allegations at Activision Blizzard.

As the allegations of sexual harassment and toxic workplace culture have formed against Activision Blizzard, painting an intensely offensive picture of abuse at the company, many have agreed that the response out of top management there has been disappointing to say the least. With that in mind, one shareholder group of Activision Blizzard has issued a letter calling out the “inadequate response” and demanding a list of its own specific desired changes on top of the employee list of demands that was issued recently during a company walkout.

Investment group SOC executive director Dieter Waizeneggar shared the letter to Activision Blizzard, as reported by Axios. The letter hammers Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executive management for measures that “do not go nearly far enough to address the deep and widespread issues with equity, inclusion, and human capital management at the company.” To that end, the letter lists demands that call of the dismissal of the WilmerHale firm and its company review, as well as the addition of female representation on the Board of Directors, specifically with a “history of advocacy for marginalized people and communities.”

The SOC group joins Activision Blizzard employees in their rejection of the company’s use of the WilmerHale firm. Publicized most notably as a union-busting firm utilized by Amazon, the use of WilmerHale was criticized by SOC for its lack of history in addressing company abuse, harassment, and discrimination. While SOC agrees a company-wide review is necessary, it sees Wilmer Hale as an ill-equipped for the situation because of its specialization in “corporate criminal defense and lobbying.” The group calls for an investigation with counsel featuring “more directly relevant” experience in the situation

SOC’s other demands include taking back bonuses from company employees who were found to have been engaging in harassment, abuse, and discrimination, as well the demand that no bonuses be awarded to executives for the current fiscal year, in consideration of “excessive” bonuses that were awarded in the past as this situation was ongoing.

It remains to be seen how Activision Blizzard responds to the new letter and demands, but it seems pretty clear that some shareholders share concerns with employees that Activision Blizzard is doing nothing near what it could to address the matter adequately. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the situation for further news and updates.