Unity (U) Q2 2021 earnings results show 48% revenue growth from 2020 Unity boasted a massive increase in revenue year-over-year and has raised its guidance as a result.

As fiscal quarters close and companies report earnings results from the previous quarter, major players in the tech and video game industry are also a part of that process. As one of the most widely used engines in all of game design, you’d better believe Unity has eyes on it when its quarter ends and results post. The latter came today as Unity shared its Q2 2021 earnings results, and it was a stellar win to say the least. The company reported a massive 48 percent increase in revenue in its year-over-year tallies and upped its guidance for the second half of its fiscal year.

Unity posted its Q2 2021 earnings results via its Investor Relations website on August 10, 2021. According to the press release, Unity saw a number of wins across its operations and reporting in the recent quarter. The most notable among them was its total revenue, which came to $273.6 million USD in Q2, up 48 percent from its revenue in Q2 2020. This was aided by the fact that Unity reported that 888 customers generated over $100,000 over the year leading up to June 30, 2021, up from a reported 716 customers by June 30, 2020.

Unity's stock is not performing where it did at the start of the year, but following a low dip in May 2021, it has been in a steady upward climb through the end of Q2.

With the above numbers, Unity went on to increase its full-year guidance for the 2021 fiscal year. Where in Q1, Unity reported a forecast of $1 billion to $1.015 billion in expected revenue for the year, it has since raised that forecast to $1.045 billion to $1.06 billion.

No doubt, this also aided by some key acquisitions Unity has signaled its intention for this year. It had already acquired groups like 3D vegetation generating software tool Speedtree and in-game voice and chat platform Vivox, but its next acquisition may be its biggest yet. Unity will be moving to acquire Parsec over the next few months to the tune of $320 million. One of the most popular remote desktop apps in circulation right now, Parsec will fall under the Unity umbrella in the near future.

Either way, it would appear that Unity is strong position for the immediate future and about to get stronger. Be sure to check out our other quarterly reporting as earnings results become available from various companies. We’ll have the latest, right here at Shacknews.