Stardew Valley and more indie games announced for Xbox Game Pass The ID@Xbox Showcase revealed a slew of new indies coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Stardew Valley.

The August ID@Xbox Showcase was a collaboration between Microsoft and Twitch that shined the spotlight on upcoming independent titles. In addition to fresh trailers and brand new game reveals, the hosts took some time to highlight games that would be joining the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Among this list are several fascinating indie prospects, largest of them all being the smash hit Stardew Valley.

During the two-hour ID@Xbox Indie Showcase, there was a segment dedicated to all of the upcoming Xbox Game Pass entries. Aragami 2, Pupperazi, and Evil Genius 2, will all be coming to Xbox Game Pass when they launch. One of the biggest announcements however, was that Stardew Valley would be joining the service as well.

Microsoft brought on Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone (AKA Concerned Ape) to talk about his work on Stardew Valley over the years, as well as its latest update. When talking about what’s next for the game, Barone revealed that Stardew Valley would soon be joining Xbox Game Pass. What’s more, the game will be on both the console and PC version of the subscription service. There’s no specific release date, but Barone said it could potentially arrive this fall.

Indie superstar Stardew Valley will make its way to Xbox Game Pass this year, and is joined by some impressive company. There were a lot of interesting stories out of today’s event, and you can read about it all over on the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the ID@Xbox August Showcase.